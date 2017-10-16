FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Regeneron-Sanofi drug succeeds mid-stage study
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 下午12点57分 / 5 天前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Regeneron-Sanofi drug succeeds mid-stage study

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects first paragraph to say inflammation, not infection; Removes reference to food allergy from headline)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat inflammation in the esophagus, mainly caused by food allergies, met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

The drug, dupilumab, was statistically significant in improving the ability to swallow in adults with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic esophagitis, when compared with a placebo.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic, allergic inflammatory disease that damages the pipe that connects the throat and the stomach, and can lead to food getting stuck in the esophagus and difficulties in swallowing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late-March approved dupilumab to treat adults with moderate-to-severe eczema.

The drug is marketed under the trade name Dupixent, with a list price of $37,000 a year.

Regeneron and Sanofi are also developing dupilumab to treat severe asthma, a market where it will compete with a wave of other new biotech medicines, such as GlaxoSmithKline’s Nucala.

Last month, shares of both Regeneron and Sanofi dipped after positive late-stage data in asthma patients failed to impress investors.

Regeneron was trading marginally down while Sanofi was slightly up before the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below