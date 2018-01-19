FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 19, 2018 / 7:10 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Regions Financial Corp reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

1 分钟阅读

Jan 19 (Reuters) - * Regions Financial Corp posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share. The mean expectation of 27 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 11.91 percent to $1.49 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.44 billion. * Regions Financial Corp’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 27 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.1 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts have negatively revised estimates and one analyst has revised estimates upwards. * Regions Financial Corp shares had risen by 5.0 percent this quarter and gained 5.0 percent so far this year. * The Birmingham, Alabama-based company reported quarterly net income of $319 million, an increase of $40 million. * Regions Financial Corp is a member of the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:56 p.m. GMT.

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below