FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global property reinsurance prices up 0-7.5 pct- Willis Re
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
深度分析
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
国际财经
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 9:31 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Global property reinsurance prices up 0-7.5 pct- Willis Re

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Global property reinsurance prices have risen by up to 7.5 percent in the latest renewal season, reinsurance broker Willis Re said on Tuesday, lagging some expectations after one of the worst-ever years for losses.

Property reinsurance prices rose 20-40 percent in catastrophe-hit areas in the Caribbean and 5-10 percent in loss areas in the United States and Latin America, the broker, a unit of Willis Towers Watson, said in a report.

Last year was one of the worst on record for insurance losses from natural catastrophes, totalling $136 billion, Willis Re said.

Some reinsurers had been expecting double-digit price rises across the board at key Jan. 1 renewals following hurricanes in the U.S. and Caribbean, wildfires in California and earthquakes in Mexico.

Several catastrophe bond managers are planning new funds and hedge funds have bought reinsurance stocks to benefit from the price rises, following years of declining rates. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below