FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault revives Alpine production with 6,000-car capacity
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
深度分析
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 14, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Renault revives Alpine production with 6,000-car capacity

1 分钟阅读

DIEPPE, France, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Renault has invested in plant capacity to build up to 6,000 sports cars annually under the revived Alpine brand, the company said on Thursday, as it formally opened the new production line in Dieppe, northern France.

The French carmaker has spent 36 million euros ($42 million) upgrading the site, factory boss Pierre-Emmanuel Andrieux told reporters at an inauguration ceremony marking the return of Alpine, 22 years after Renault shut it down to cut costs.

In a nod to the history of the brand, founded in 1955, the new A110 will be produced in a limited edition of 1,955 vehicles, taking its name and styling from the best-known past model, sold between 1961 and 1977.

First shown at the Geneva car show earlier this year, the new A110 is priced at 58,000 euros and will reach its first customers in the first quarter of 2018. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below