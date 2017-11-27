Brazil's Renova Energia board approves Brookfield acquisition

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors for Brazil renewable energy company Renova Energia SA has approved Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s proposal to acquire the company, a securities exchange filing showed on Monday.

Brookfield will inject 1.4 billion reais ($433 million) into Renova, which is controlled by Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, acquiring the shares at 6 reais each, the filing by Renova stakeholder Light SA said.

The asset management firm could pay an additional 1 real per share depending on the sale price of wind farm Alto Sertao II.