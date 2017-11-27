FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Renova Energia board approves Brookfield acquisition
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 上午10点29分 / 2 天前

Brazil's Renova Energia board approves Brookfield acquisition

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors for Brazil renewable energy company Renova Energia SA has approved Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s proposal to acquire the company, a securities exchange filing showed on Monday.

Brookfield will inject 1.4 billion reais ($433 million) into Renova, which is controlled by Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, acquiring the shares at 6 reais each, the filing by Renova stakeholder Light SA said.

The asset management firm could pay an additional 1 real per share depending on the sale price of wind farm Alto Sertao II.

$1 = 3.2329 reais Reporting by Jake Spring and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below