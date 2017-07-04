Brazil's Renova confirms receiving formal bid from Brookfield

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's renewable energy company Renova Energia SA confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday having received a formal bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Reuters reported on Monday that Brookfield offered to inject 800 million reais ($242 million) into Renova and buy a 16 percent stake in the firm owned by local power company Light SA for the equivalent of 9 reais a share. Renova did not disclose financial details of the bid. Its shares jumped 6 percent on Tuesday to 7.47 reais. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)