17 天前
Brazil's Light authorizes Renova to enter exclusive talks with Brookfield
2017年7月19日 / 晚上11点29分 / 17 天前

Brazil's Light authorizes Renova to enter exclusive talks with Brookfield

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian utility Light SA has given its approval for Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc to enter exclusive negotiations to acquire its stake in renewable company Renova Energia SA, the company said in a securities filing.

Light said that Brookfield's renewable energy unit in Brazil would have the right to negotiate exclusively for 60 days the acquisition of Light's stake in Renova and a cash injection into the company.

Reuters first reported Brookfield's bid to buyout Renova in July 7. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Cynthia Osterman)

