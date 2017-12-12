FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NZ's Fisher & Paykel sues Resmed in Australia over patent dispute
December 12, 2017 / 2:11 AM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-NZ's Fisher & Paykel sues Resmed in Australia over patent dispute

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, shares movement)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare filed a lawsuit in Australia on Tuesday against Resmed Inc alleging the medical device manufacturer’s respiratory treatment products violate four Fisher & Paykel patents.

Fisher & Paykel said it was seeking a range of legal remedies from the lawsuit, including banning the manufacture and sale of such Resmed products in Australia.

The company added its earnings forecast for fiscal 2018 remained unchanged.

Fisher & Paykel and California-based Resmed are engaged in patent disputes in several countries over medical devices used to treat respiratory conditions.

Fisher & Paykel had filed a case against Resmed in Britain in 2016 and said last month it could continue to sell its sleep apnea masks in the country after a UK court ruled Resmed’s patent was invalid.

Resmed was not immediately available for a comment.

Fisher & Paykel shares were about 1 percent lower after the announcement, in a lower overall market in New Zealand. Resmed’s Australia shares were down about 1 percent while the larger Australian market traded flat.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Sam Holmes

