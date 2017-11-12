Fisher & Paykel says UK court rules rival Resmed's patent is invalid

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A British court has ruled that a patent held by health appliance firm Resmed Inc for a mask that treats sleep apnea was invalid, rival firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said on Monday.

Auckland-based Fisher & Paykel had filed the case in the High Court in 2016 and has similar legal proceedings underway in Germany.

The ruling allows the New Zealand company to continue selling its sleep apnea masks in the British market.

California-based ResMed has said the New Zealand firm’s masks violate its patented technology. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Susan Fenton)