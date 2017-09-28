FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court suspends Resmed's complaint against NZ's Fisher & Paykel
2017年9月28日

1 分钟阅读

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A German court suspended health appliance firm ResMed Inc’s intellectual property proceedings against New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare , the latter firm said in a statement to the stock exchange on Friday.

The court proceedings had been suspended while both firms waited for the outcome of a European Patent Office decision over Resmed’s patents, Fisher & Paykel said.

California-based ResMed has said the New Zealand firm’s masks, designed to treat sleep apnoea, violate its patented technology. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

