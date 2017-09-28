FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German court suspends Resmed's complaint against NZ's Fisher & Paykel
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 晚上10点15分 / 20 天前

UPDATE 1-German court suspends Resmed's complaint against NZ's Fisher & Paykel

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on legal proceedings, share price reaction)

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A German court has suspended health appliance firm ResMed Inc’s intellectual property proceedings against New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp, according to a statement from Fisher & Paykel.

The court proceedings were suspended while both firms waited for the outcome of a European Patent Office decision over Resmed’s patents, Fisher & Paykel said in a filing on Friday with New Zealand’s stock exchange.

Fisher & Paykel shares rose 0.95 percent to NZ$12.75 after the stock market opened, making it among the highest gainers in the top 50 listed firms.

California-based ResMed has said the New Zealand firm’s masks, designed to treat sleep apnoea, violate its patented technology.

The health firm was granted two injunctions in August 2016 that prevented Fisher & Paykel from selling three types of mask, but the court then overturned the ban in December while the litigation continued.

Resmed is also pursuing legal action against Fisher & Paykel in a U.S. District Court, but dropped a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission in May. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below