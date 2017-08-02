FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点01分 / 9 天前

Burger King, Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands' profit dips

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a slight drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a strength in its Burger King chain was offset by fewer patrons visiting Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Comparable sales for restaurants open for at least 13 months fell 0.8 percent at Tim Hortons, and nearly 3 percent at Popeyes. Burger King saw same-store sales rise 4 percent in the second quarter.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $89.5 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $90.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

