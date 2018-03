SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy Brinquedos SA set the price range for its initial public offering between 20.30 reais and 26.30 reais per share, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Ri Happy and its controlling shareholder, Carlyle Group LP , intend to raise around 861 million reais ($265.86 million) with the offering, with pricing scheduled for March 27.