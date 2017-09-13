FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨5点44分 / 1 个月前

Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cartier-maker Richemont said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

The world’s No.2 luxury goods group and peer Swatch Group are emerging from a long period of declining sales caused by the collapse of the Hong Kong market and fewer Chinese tourists travelling to Europe’s luxury shopping hubs.

Richemont did not comment on expectations for the coming months, or nominate a successor to head its watchmaking business, including brands IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, ahead of its annual general meeting in Geneva later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below