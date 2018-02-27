FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 9:03 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Amazon set to buy Ring in a deal valued at over $1 bln - source

1 分钟阅读

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is set to buy privately held Ring for more than $1 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the tech giant looks to expand into the home security space.

Santa Monica, California-based Ring’s products include security cameras and video doorbells.

“Ring’s home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We’re excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure,” an Amazon spokesperson said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below