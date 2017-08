LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.

In a statement, Glencore, which had made a higher offer than Yancoal, said it would respond "in due course". (Reporting by Barbara Lewis. Editing by Jane Merriman)