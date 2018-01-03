FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rite Aid misses revenue estimate, shares fall
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 3, 2018 / 9:59 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Rite Aid misses revenue estimate, shares fall

2 分钟阅读

(Adds share move, third-quarter details)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Drug retailer Rite Aid on Wednesday posted smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a fall in reimbursement rates and a drop in comparable-store sales.

Shares of the company fell 5.6 percent to $2.01 after the bell. The stock has fallen over 45 percent since June, when Walgreens scrapped its deal to buy Rite Aid outright after failing to win antitrust approval.

Rite Aid’s same-store sales fell 2.5 percent, dropping for the sixth straight quarter.

Retail pharmacy sales dropped 3 percent, while pharmacy services revenue fell 12.2 percent.

Rite Aid has been struggling with eroding profits in its pharmacy business, which sells prescription drugs, as increases in branded drug prices have slowed while reimbursement pressure for generics has intensified.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company’s total revenue fell 5.6 percent to $5.35 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $7.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rite Aid’s net income jumped to $81.03 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 2, from $15.01 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Rite Aid broke even on a per-share basis, while analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below