FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's Alecensa receives EU approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 4 days ago

Roche's Alecensa receives EU approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Roche’s Alecensa as treatment for a form of lung cancer common in patients without a significant smoking history, the Swiss drug maker said on Thursday.

The market authorisation for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer follows a positive phase III study in which Alecensa was shown to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by more than half versus crizotinib, a chemotherapy developed by Pfizer.

The lung cancer in question commonly affects younger patients, with an average age of 52, with no or only a light smoking history. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below