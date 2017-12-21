Roche's Alecensa receives EU approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Roche’s Alecensa as treatment for a form of lung cancer common in patients without a significant smoking history, the Swiss drug maker said on Thursday.

The market authorisation for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer follows a positive phase III study in which Alecensa was shown to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by more than half versus crizotinib, a chemotherapy developed by Pfizer.

The lung cancer in question commonly affects younger patients, with an average age of 52, with no or only a light smoking history. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)