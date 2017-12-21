FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Roche scores cancer drug approvals in Europe and U.S.
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 21, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Roche scores cancer drug approvals in Europe and U.S.

3 分钟阅读

(Adds news on Alecensa and Perjeta)

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche has won fresh approvals for two cancer drugs in Europe and the United States, shoring up its position in new medicines as it braces for falling sales of older products.

The European Commission approved Alecensa as a treatment for a mutated form of lung cancer called ALK-positive, the company said on Thursday, while U.S. regulators backed Perjeta for use in certain early-stage breast cancer patients after surgery.

The EU decision had been expected following a positive recommendation in October from experts, after evidence showed patients taking the targeted lung cancer drug had a lower risk of disease progression or death than those on Pfizer’s rival product Xalkori.

The U.S. green light for Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for treating HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery follows a clinical trial that demonstrated a modest benefit.

That trial had disappointed investors when results were announced in June, but Roche had continued to express confidence in the medicine’s prospects.

Analysts at Jefferies said U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for expanded Perjeta use came about a month earlier than anticipated and the stipulations around its use were better than expected.

Based on a survey of oncologists, Jefferies expects U.S. cancer doctors to use Perjeta in 44 percent of post-surgery, or adjuvant, patients currently treated with Herceptin, which translates into a revenue opportunity of around $4.3 billion.

The FDA also granted full approval of the Perjeta-based regimen in pre-surgery, or neoadjuvant, treatment, which Jefferies said could add more than $1 billion.

Roche is at a critical juncture, after years of strong sales growth, because its older cancer drugs are about to face competition from cheaper so-called biosimilar versions.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters this month the impact from biosimilars would be significant but that the pipeline of new products had been “de-risked”, enabling the company to compensate for this erosion. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below