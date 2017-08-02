FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
UK finds Roche bladder cancer drug too costly for routine use
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月2日 / 下午3点16分 / 9 天内

UK finds Roche bladder cancer drug too costly for routine use

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided Roche's new immunotherapy drug Tecentriq is too expensive to justify its routine use to treat bladder cancer, but still hopes it can be used in certain circumstances.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the drug was not cost-effective for patients who had received chemotherapy, but it might be worth giving to untreated patients or those who cannot have cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, urged Roche to submit a proposal for Tecentriq to be used under the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), which would allow the collection of more evidence in this setting.

The CDF offers an alternative source of funding and is designed to provide access to promising treatments. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below