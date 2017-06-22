FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
FDA approves more convenient form of Roche blood cancer drug
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 晚上6点59分 / 1 个月前

FDA approves more convenient form of Roche blood cancer drug

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.

The new formulation, to be sold under the name Rituxan Hycela, combines the medicine with an enzyme that can deliver the active ingredient with a subcutaneous injection in five to seven minutes compared with an infusion that typically takes 90 minutes or longer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Rituxan Hycela to treat adults with follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Roche's Genentech unit said.

The FDA approval is based on clinical studies that demonstrated that subcutaneous administration of Rituxan Hycela resulted in similar levels of the antibody in the blood with comparable clinical efficacy compared with intravenous Rituxan.

The new formulation will be available to U.S. patients in one to two weeks, the company said. Regular IV Rituxan will also still be available.

Rituxan, which is beginning to face competition from less expensive biosimilar rivals in Europe, had global sales of about $7.5 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below