Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra notches trial success
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 早上6点25分 / 2 天前

Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra notches trial success

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Roche’s newly approved haemophilia drug Hemlibra significantly cut the risk of treated bleeds in patients without resistance to standard therapy compared to those receiving no prophylaxis, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Roche, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Hemlibra last week in patients who have developed resistance, is seeking to expand the pool of haemophilia sufferers eligible for its medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
