February 27, 2018 / 4:47 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Roche says haemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with haemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.

The approval was expected after a panel recommended it last month. The drug was already approved in the United States last year.

Hemlibra is among the new medicines that the Basel-based pharmaceuticals maker hopes will offset falling sales of its three biggest drugs, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin. Some analysts expect peak Hemlibra sales of more than $4 billion a year.

‍​ (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

