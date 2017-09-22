FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra
2017年9月22日 / 凌晨5点23分 / 1 个月前

Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Roche said it has received European approval for its Actemra medication in giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

“As the first effective non-steroid therapy for GCA, Actemra/RoActemra has the potential to fundamentally change how this condition is treated,” Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer and global head of product development, said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Basel-based Roche said it also received European Union approval of Gazyvaro for people with previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)

