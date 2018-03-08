FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
March 8, 2018 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

Roche names Pao head of drugs research and early development

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche named U.S. cancer expert William Pao head of its Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) business after John Reed decided to leave for what it called personal reasons.

Pao, now head of the oncology discovery and translational area for pRED, assumes his new role on April 2, Roche said in a statement on Thursday. It gave no more details about the departure of Reed for the United States after five years. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below