European Commission drops infringement action against Roche

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission has closed an infringement procedure taken against Swiss pharma company Roche Holding AG without imposing any penalty, the European medicines regulator said on Friday.

The Commission said the probe was related to Roche failing to meet certain obligations related to its marketing authorisations.

The Commission decided not to impose a financial penalty following remedial actions taken by Roche, the regulator said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)