13 天前
CORRECTED-Roche's Tecentriq receives positive opinion from EU medicines agency
2017年7月21日 / 中午11点56分 / 13 天前

CORRECTED-Roche's Tecentriq receives positive opinion from EU medicines agency

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(In July 21 story, corrects third paragraph to say "this year" and clarifies Tecentriq treatment use)

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel said on Friday it has recommended Roche's immunotherapy Tecentriq as a treatment for advanced bladder and lung cancer, setting the stage for European Commission approval this year.

Roche received a positive opinion for the treatment from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Tecentriq, which Roche has designed to help the immune system find and kill tumours that otherwise may avoid detection, won approval in the United States this year as an initial treatment for bladder cancer. It has also been approved as a treatment for lung cancer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Jason Neely)

