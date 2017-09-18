FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trial shows venetoclax/rituximab helps leukaemia patients- Roche
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 下午3点56分 / 1 个月前

Trial shows venetoclax/rituximab helps leukaemia patients- Roche

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a late-stage trial showed combining venetoclax plus rituximab treatments helped people with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening.

The improvement, which was measured in a Phase III study and will be submitted to health authorities, came when compared with using bendamustine combined with rituximab.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech jointly commercialise the product in the United States and AbbVie does so outside the United States. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below