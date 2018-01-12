FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's star MS medicine Ocrevus wins European approval
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

Roche's star MS medicine Ocrevus wins European approval

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Union approved Roche’s multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, one the Swiss company’s key new drugs that likely neared $1 billion in revenue in its first nine months on sale in the United States.

Roche said on Friday the EU backed Ocrevus for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was well as primary progressive multiple sclerosis, a form of the neurological disease that previously was without an approved medicine.

Through September 2017, Ocrevus racked up $500 million in revenue. Roche will report full-year sales of the medicine approved last March 29 in the United States when it delivers 2017 figures on Feb. 1. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

