Roche Q3 sales beat forecasts as Ocrevus shines

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roche’s third-quarter sales rose 6 percent, beating analyst forecasts as the company was helped by better-than-expected revenue from its new multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Roche third-quarter sales were 13.1 billion Swiss francs($13.37 billion), compared to the 13.04 billion francs average estimate by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales of Ocrevus were 308 million francs, better than the poll average of 228 million and accelerating from 192 million francs in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)