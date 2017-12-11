FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in a day

Roche: Tecentriq cocktail slows kidney cancer progression

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a combination of its Tecentriq immunotherapy with its older drug Avastin reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) for the initial treatment of advanced kidney cancer in some patients.

The latest trial result, the detailed results of which Roche plans to release in 2018, come atop data last week showing a Tecentriq cocktail also slowed disease progression in first-line lung cancer treatment.‍​ (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

