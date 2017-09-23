FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq wins EU approval
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月23日 / 上午9点21分 / 25 天前

Roche cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq wins EU approval

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roche immunotherapy Tecentriq has won European Union approval for treating advanced lung and bladder cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said.

The European Commission approved Tecentriq, also known as atezolizumab, as a monotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after patients have been treated with chemotherapy.

The Commission also approved the drug as a monotherapy for treating people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) who have been treated with a platinum-containing chemotherapy or who are considered ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy, Roche said.

“We are delighted that the European Commission has approved Tecentriq, the first anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy approved in the EU, as a monotherapy in both advanced bladder and advanced lung cancer,” chief medical officer Sandra Horning said in a statement late on Friday.

The therapy is already approved in the United States and several other countries for people with metastatic NSCLC, people with mUC who are not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy, or those whose disease progresses during or after platinum-containing therapy.

Roche is counting on the immunotherapy to help offset the loss of sales from biologic cancer drugs facing cut-throat competition from so-called biosimilar rivals.

It generated first-half sales of 237 million Swiss francs ($245 million). ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below