FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ex-Morgan Stanley exec Fleming in venture to set up wealth management firm
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 下午3点54分 / 14 天前

UPDATE 1-Ex-Morgan Stanley exec Fleming in venture to set up wealth management firm

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts, adds background)

By Olivia Oran

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Former Morgan Stanley executive Gregory Fleming will form Rockefeller Capital Management, an independent wealth management and advisory services venture, with Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

It marks a return to Wall Street for Fleming, the former Morgan Stanley Wealth and Asset Management president who was once seen as a successor to Chief Executive James Gorman.

The new firm will be owned by Viking investment fund, a trust representing the broader Rockefeller family, and the firm’s management.

Fleming will be CEO and the board will include Fleming, David Rockefeller Jr, Peter O’Neill, Reuben Jeffery III, and Brian Kaufmann of Viking, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close next year, were not disclosed.

Ardea Partners acted as the financial adviser to Rockefeller.

Fleming, 54, joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Merrill Lynch. Since leaving Morgan Stanley in early 2016, Fleming has taught at Yale Law School and joined the board of Putnam Investments.

He also advised former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on selling his firm SkyBridge Capital to a consortium that includes a Chinese buyer, and represented baseball star Derek Jeter in his bid to acquire the Miami Marlins.

Fleming had also been in talks with Blackstone Group LP about a potential role at the private equity firm, Reuters previously reported.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below