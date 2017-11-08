Rockwell Automation's profit rises 10.5 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its control products business.

Rockwell, which last month rejected bigger rival Emerson Electric Co’s $27.6 billion takeover bid, said net income rose to $204.6 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company had a profit of $185.2 million, or $1.43 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)