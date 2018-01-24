FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:17 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Rockwell Automation revenue rises 6.5 percent

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by higher demand for its factory automation equipment from sectors including oil and gas.

Rockwell, which in November rejected a sweetened takeover bid from bigger rival Emerson Electric Co, reported a loss of $236.4 million for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $214.7 million a year earlier.

The loss was due to charges associated with the new U.S. tax code, the company said.

On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of $1.84 per share, compared with a profit of $1.65 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

