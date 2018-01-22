FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 5:54 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Rogers ends Canadian joint venture with Vice Media

1 分钟阅读

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it agreed to end a joint venture in Vice Studio Canada and Viceland just three years after announcing it.

The C$100 million ($80.24 million) deal was struck in 2014 in a bid for Rogers to build on Vice's edgy content targeted at younger viewers. (reut.rs/2rxQhrG)

Rogers Media has transferred its studio interest in the venture to Vice Canada, while all content from the TV channel Viceland would be only available online, the company said.

Rogers’ move comes amid stiff competition from video-streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime who are spending heavily to make original shows to draw viewers. ($1 = 1.2462 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

