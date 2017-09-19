FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Lawsuit over debunked Rolling Stone rape article revived on appeal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 下午2点45分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 3-Lawsuit over debunked Rolling Stone rape article revived on appeal

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details from decision, settlement with fraternity)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a defamation lawsuit brought by three University of Virginia graduates against Rolling Stone magazine over a now-retracted article describing an alleged gang rape at their fraternity.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced its decision two days after Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner put his majority stake in the New York-based magazine up for sale. It is unclear how the decision might affect the sale process.

By a 3-0 vote, the appeals court said a lower court judge erred in dismissing the lawsuit by the former members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the center of the November 2014 article “A Rape on Campus,” written by Sabrina Rubin Erdely. She and Wenner Media were also named as defendants

While calling it a “close call,” the appeals court said plaintiffs George Elias IV and Ross Fowler plausibly alleged that the article was “of and concerning” them, separate from the fraternity, though it mentioned neither by name.

By a 2-1 vote, the court also endorsed a “small group” defamation theory offered by Elias, Fowler and a third plaintiff, Stephen Hadford, who was also not mentioned in the article, given Phi Kappa Psi’s “prominence” on the Charlottesville, Virginia, campus.

Tuesday’s decision was written by Judge Katherine Forrest, who normally sits on the federal District Court in Manhattan.

The appeals court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan, who in June 2016 dismissed the lawsuit, including claims over a podcast by Erdely.

Wenner Media said it was disappointed with the decision, but “confident that this case has no merit.”

Alan Frank, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The plaintiffs graduated in 2013.

Erdely’s article described a September 2012 alleged rape of a student named Jackie at the Phi Kappa Psi house, and suggested that gang rapes might have been common there.

The article amplified a national debate over sexual violence on college campuses, before questions arose over the reporting.

In April 2015, Rolling Stone retracted the article and apologized to fraternity members, other students and administrators.

The dean of Columbia University’s journalism school, Steve Coll, issued an accompanying report calling the case “a story of journalistic failure that was avoidable.”

In June, Rolling Stone reached a $1.65 million settlement with the fraternity.

Two months earlier, it reached a settlement with University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo, after a jury awarded her $3 million in damages, a verdict that the university had been appealing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bill Trott and Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below