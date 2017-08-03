FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Romania aims to buy attack helicopters from Bell Helicopter
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点56分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Romania aims to buy attack helicopters from Bell Helicopter

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian Social Democrat-led government

* Says plans to buy attack helicopters.

* Says Prime Minister Mihai Tudose as well as economy and defence ministers met with Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron .

* Says Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu has signed a letter of intent over price and willingness to buy attack helicopters from Bell, which will be sent to Washington.

* Says more in-depth talks will follow over setting up a joint company that will allow producing the helicopters in Romania.

* Government did not offer price or timing details.

* Plans are part of a strategy to boost military acquisitions and spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on defence every year for the next nine years. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below