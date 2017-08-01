FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
Romania commits to keep annual defence spending at 2 pct of GDP until 2026
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午2点39分 / 3 天前

Romania commits to keep annual defence spending at 2 pct of GDP until 2026

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - NATO member Romania will spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defence every year for the next nine years, a military procurement plan for 2017-2026 showed on Tuesday.

Romania, one of the United States' staunchest allies in eastern Europe along with Poland, spent 1.7 percent of GDP in 2016 on defence and hit the NATO target of 2 percent this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made more expenditure his priority for NATO, using his first alliance meeting in May to scold European leaders about historically low spending levels.

Romania would spend a total 9.8 billion euros ($11.6 billion) on modernising its military under the new plan, endorsed by Romania's Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), a CSAT statement said.

The CSAT gave no further details about the plan, but said: "Consideration will be given to involving the national defence industry, which needs to be modernised and develop adequate military production capabilities."

In June, the U.S. State Department said it approved the possible sale of seven Patriot missile defence systems worth $3.9 billion to Romania. The prime contractors would be Raytheon Co and Lockheed, it said.

The Patriot missiles would be part of an integrated air defence system comprising six newly acquired F-16 fighter jets as Romania is bringing its forces up to NATO standards and retiring outdated communist-era MiGs.

Romania, hosts a U.S. ballistic missile defence station and has contributed troops to U.S.-led and NATO campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow views the missile shield in eastern Europe as a "great danger" and Moscow will be forced to respond by enhancing its own missile strike capability. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below