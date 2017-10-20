Romania - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender aimed at selling March 2022 treasury bonds on Thursday, the fifth consecutive failed auction this month, central bank data showed.

EIB

European Investment Bank vicepresident Andrew McDowell said on Thursday he expected financing for Romania to rise this year to at least 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion) worth of signed loan contracts, up from roughly 1 billion euros last year.

TAX

Romanian employers will pay a 2 percent tax on their overall wage fund from 2018, the finance minister was quoted as saying on Thursday by state news agency Agerpres, the latest in a series of tax plans that have caused concerns for investors.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty and forint edged lower on Thursday, pausing for breath after recent strong gains as investors began positioning for expected changes to the European Central Bank’s stimulus programme.

WORLD BANK FORECASTS

For a table of revised economic growth forecasts released by the World Bank click

BAD LOANS

Raiffeisen Bank Romania aims to sell a package of non-performing retail and corporate loans worth 250-270 million euros by the end of the year, financial daily Ziarul Financiar said quotting market sources. Ziarul Financiar

For the long-term Romanian diary, click on

For emerging markets economic events, click on

For an index of all diaries, click on

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ---------------------------------------------------------------