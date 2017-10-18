FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania signs memorandum with Raytheon on Patriot missiles
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点35分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Romania signs memorandum with Raytheon on Patriot missiles

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose

* Said in a statement he attended signing of memorandum between Aerostar SA on behalf of Romania’s economy ministry and US company Raytheon International Defence System regarding cooperation on equipment and components for the multi-level air defence integrated system.

* Says memorandum stipulates transfer of technology and technical assistance necessary for the modernization and upgrading of existing equipment, as well as the provision of technical support for Patriot missile systems.

* Says memorandum “allows effective procedures to be launched during this year for the acquisition of the first Patriot system endowed by the Romanian Armed Forces, in accordance with the Plan of Endowment for 2017-2026 and in the context of Romania’s commitments as a partner country in NATO’s Eastern Flank and strategic partner in the relationship with the United States.”

* The Patriot missiles would be part of an integrated air defence system comprising newly acquired F-16 fighter jets as Romania is bringing its forces up to NATO standards and retiring outdated communist-era MiGs. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

