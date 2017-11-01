FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania aims to buy Patriot missile system worth $764.8 mln in 2017
2017年11月1日

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s defence ministry

* Says it will acquire a surface-to-air missile Patriot system from U.S. company Raytheon International Defence System worth an estimated $764.8 million before VAT by the end of this year.

* Says it received on Wednesday a letter of acceptance from the U.S. government regarding the acquisition.

* Says the system is one of seven it plans to buy for a total of $3.9 billion before VAT.

* Says purchase will be made pending approval from the Romanian parliament.

* Earlier this year, Romanian state-owned firm Aerostar SA and Raytheon signed a memorandum to cooperate on equipment and components for the multi-level air defence integrated system.

* The memorandum stipulates transfer of technology and technical assistance necessary for the modernization and upgrading of existing equipment, as well as the provision of technical support for Patriot missile systems. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

