FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 mln
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 下午1点23分 / 1 天前

Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 mln

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Medical technology group Smith & Nephew, which has been urged by activist investor Elliott Management to shed some operations according to media reports, has agreed to buy a U.S. tissue repair business for up to $210 million.

The British company, best known for its replacement hips and knees, said on Monday it would pay an initial $125 million to acquire unlisted Rotation Medical and up to $85 million over the next five years if certain financial targets are hit. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below