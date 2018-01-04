FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rotork names Kevin Hostetler as CEO
January 4, 2018

Jan 4 (Reuters) - British industrial group Rotork named Kevin Hostetler as its chief executive on Thursday, in place of Peter France who resigned in July last year.

Hostetler will assume the role from March and Executive Chairman Martin Lamb will revert to non-executive chairman position, the maker of valve-control systems for the oil, gas and water industries said.

Hostetler was leading a three-year turnaround at FDH Velocitel, a private equity-backed telecoms business in the United States.

France resigned after 9 years at the helm, after a board review aimed at boosting the company’s investment in key areas and drive greater efficiencies throughout the business. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

