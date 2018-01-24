Royal Caribbean's profit boosted by higher on-board spending

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises, the No. 2 U.S. cruise operator, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Net income attributable to Royal Caribbean shareholders rose to $288 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $261.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2 billion from $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)