January 24, 2018 / 1:12 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Royal Caribbean's profit boosted by higher on-board spending

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises, the No. 2 U.S. cruise operator, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Net income attributable to Royal Caribbean shareholders rose to $288 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $261.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2 billion from $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
