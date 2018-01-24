FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:52 PM

MOVES-RSA UK and International makes two senior appointments

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc named Tony Buckle and Rob Gibbs managing directors of global risk solutions and commercial risk solutions, respectively, for RSA’s UK and International business.

Buckle, whose appointment is effective Feb. 1, most recently worked for insurer Swiss Re where he led the Europe, Middle East and Africa corporate solutions business. Gibbs most recently led end-to-end insurance operations at RSA.

Buckle and Gibbs will report to Steve Lewis, chief executive of RSA UK and International.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
