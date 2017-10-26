Restaurant Brands posts 6 pct rise in profit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Restaurant Brands International Inc on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its Burger King chain.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $91.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $86.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Restaurant Brands’ revenue rose to $1.21 billion from $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)