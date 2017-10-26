FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Restaurant Brands profit beats estimates as Burger King shines
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点58分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Brands profit beats estimates as Burger King shines

1 分钟阅读

(Adds comparable sales details, background)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Restaurant Brands International Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that blew past estimates, helped by continued demand at its Burger King chain.

Comparable sales at Burger King, which is known for its Whopper burgers and onion rings, rose 3.6 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected a rise of 2.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Restaurant Brands, which bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in February, said total revenue rose 12.4 percent to $1.21 billion, with sales rising across its businesses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 6 percent to $91.4 million, or 37 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

