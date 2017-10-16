FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embattled restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday to be taken private
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 下午2点32分 / 5 天前

Embattled restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday to be taken private

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc said on Monday it would be acquired by private equity firm NRD Capital for an enterprise value of about $335 million.

The cash offer of $2.40 per share represents a premium of about 21 percent over Friday’s closing price.

The restaurant operator’s shares were trading up 19 percent at $2.37 before the bell, still a far cry from the $33 high it hit in 2004.

Excluding debt, the equity value of the deal is about $145 million.

Ruby Tuesday, which has suffered losses and declining sales for the last five years as fewer diners visited its restaurants, said in March it was exploring strategic alternatives.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

