FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank says it's stable, see no fallout from B&N Bank
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 个月前

Russia's Promsvyazbank says it's stable, see no fallout from B&N Bank

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank , on the central bank’s list of systemically important lenders, does not see an impact on it from the situation with its peer, B&N Bank, Promsvyazbank said in emailed comments.

“The bank’s situation is stable. The resource base is diversified,” Promsvyazbank said.

B&N Bank has asked the central bank for a bailout but a decision is yet to be made. A B&N Bank bailout, if approved, would be the second major bailout in less than a month. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below